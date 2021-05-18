We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) is a medical education group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU - Free Report) is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA - Free Report) is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
DHI Group, Inc. (DHX - Free Report) offer specialized websites which are focused on select professional communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.