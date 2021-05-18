Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Afya Limited (AFYA - Free Report) is a medical education group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU - Free Report) is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA - Free Report) is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX - Free Report) offer specialized websites which are focused on select professional communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


alt-energy finance medical oil-energy tech-stocks