Company News for May 18, 2021

  • Shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME - Free Report) rose 3.9% after the company’s largest shareholder CAS Investment Partners stated that it would oppose the deal to sell the firm to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman for $2.4 billion, as they felt that the bid was undervaluing the company.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s (MPC - Free Report) shares gained 2.4% after the company announced a modified Dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $4 billion of its common shares.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (UAL - Free Report) shares gained 2.3% after the company said that it is going to add more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and increase services to reopened European destinations.
  • Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS - Free Report) rallied 19.9% after the U.S. FDA approved its Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) for the monotherapy treatment of adult patients suffering from paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

