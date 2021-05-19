We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Announces Revenues and Volumes for April 2021
The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) recently announced its sales volumes and revenues for Apr 2021 by business unit.
The Potash Segment recorded sales volume of 741,000 tons in April, down from 914,000 tons in the year-ago period. Sales revenues were $198 million, down from $200 million in the prior-year quarter.
The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment witnessed a decline in sales volume to 459,000 tons from 592,000 tons last year. Sales revenues increased to $205 million from $173 million recorded last year.
The Phosphates segment recorded sales volume of 744,000 tons, down from 751,000 tons in 2020. Sales revenues in the segment were $407 million, up around 58% year over year.
Shares of Mosaic have gained 236% in the past year compared with 104% rise of the industry.
The company, in its last earnings call, noted that it expects strong fundamental trends witnessed in the last three quarters to continue through 2021. Strong crop demand, affordable inputs and favorable weather indicate strong grower economics.
Chinese phosphate exports are expected to remain low in 2021 due to high domestic demand and recent industry restructuring limit supplies available for export.
The company projects $80-$90 per ton improvement in realized prices in the Phosphates segment sequentially in the second quarter. For the Potash segment, $20-$30 per ton improvement in realized prices is expected in the second quarter.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) , Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) .
Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of roughly 261.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 93% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Celanese has an expected earnings growth rate of around 68.3% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 101.5% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 126% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained 92% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
