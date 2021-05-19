We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Soared on Tuesday
Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT - Free Report) closed 8.4% higher on Tuesday, and were up as much as 12% in earlier in the trading session after it announced positive data for its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) drug.
SRP-9001 is an investigational gene transfer therapy intended to deliver a micro-dystrophin-encoding gene to muscle tissue. DMD causes muscle degeneration and weakness and alters thedystrophin protein that helps keep muscle cells intact.
20 participants between the ages of 4 and 7 were treated in the study. All showed robust transduction, with average dystrophin level of 55.4% of normal. Overall, SRP-9001 demonstrated “[a] consistent safety profile.” Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang told clients in a note that these positive results are an important step for Sarepta to begin Phase 3 testing.
