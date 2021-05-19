Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN - Free Report) is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS - Free Report) is a global outerwear brand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG - Free Report) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 31% downward over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - free report >>

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) - free report >>

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) - free report >>

ALBIREO PHARMA (ALBO) - free report >>

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance medical retail