Company News for May 20, 2021

  • Shares of Target Corp. (TGT - Free Report) rose 6.1% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.69, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (AMD - Free Report) shares gained 2.4% after the company’s board approved a share repurchase program of $4 billion.
  • AstraZeneca PLC’s (AZN - Free Report) shares advanced 0.6% following a news report which stated that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, developed jointly with the University of Oxford, works well as a third booster dose.
  • Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA - Free Report) rallied 23.8% after the company announced that it had received communication from the FDA that a pre-new drug application meeting is the most appropriate format to discuss the development program for omaveloxolone in Friedreich’s ataxia, compared to the company’s requested generalized Type C meeting.

