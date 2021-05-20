Halliburton (HAL), TGS Team Up for Reservoir Monitoring Tech

Halliburton Company ( HAL Quick Quote HAL - Free Report) announced that it collaborated with TGS-NOPEC Geophysical ASA to bring advanced seismic imaging to fiber optic sensing with the intent of encouraging oil and gas companies to increase production and explore carbon storage options.
Norway-based TGS is actively engaged in providing global geo-scientific data products and services to the energy industry in all phases of exploration and production. The company also provides specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.
Per the deal, Halliburton FiberVSP service and Odassea distributed acoustic sensing solution will combine TGS’s seismic imaging workflows, which process the seismic wavefield entirely to produce reservoir images of high accuracy. The technology platforms allow operators to carry out seismic imaging and reservoir diagnostics without any inventions to reduce overall expenses, while improving reservoir knowledge for customers.
Halliburton can now enable real-time monitoring of production across an entire field by allowing its customers to make optimal decisions and increase ultimate recovery. For TGS, the alliance would help attain its goals of focusing more on technology and mature basins, capturing more repeatable business, and delivering affordable new energy solutions such as carbon storage monitoring.
Notably, work is being conducted to deliver the combined solution to multiple onshore and offshore reservoir monitoring projects. The collaboration will provide operators with advanced insights to identify reservoir potential for the production of oil and gas as well as carbon storage.
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers.
Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and TOTAL SE and Hess Midstream Partners LP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
