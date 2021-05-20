We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Vista Outdoor (VSTO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Vista Outdoor is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 22.83% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, VSTO has returned 57.41% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.48%. This means that Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.84% so far this year, so VSTO is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track VSTO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.