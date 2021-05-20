We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Space Race Stocks to Buy
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. There is every reason to think that in the coming years Mars and its mysteries will become increasingly familiar to the inhabitants of the Planet Earth. That was my best Carl Sagan impression. If you don’t know who that is, google it. Rising from the post-pandemic ashes, private companies have their eyes on the skies. Way up in fact, to Mars.
There are now a host of companies involved in the new space race. There are space tourism companies like Virgin Galactic (SPCE - Free Report) , there are satellite technology companies like Maxar (MAXR - Free Report) and Iridium (IRDM - Free Report) and plenty of others which offer technologies valuable to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. Just today, Lightpath Technologies (LPTH - Free Report) announced it plans to participate in the Mars Exploration Program. There’s even a Space ETF, with the appropriately named ticker, UFO.
Which of these stocks has staying power beyond the headlines? Let’s take a closer look here on Zacks.com to find out…
