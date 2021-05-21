Back to top

Company News for May 21, 2021

  • Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) rose 6.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.36, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28.
  • The Children's Place, Inc.’s (PLCE - Free Report) shares gained nearly 5% after the company delivered fiscal first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.25, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03.
  • Lightspeed POS Inc.’s (LSPD - Free Report) shares rallied 15.7% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.09, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25.
  • Shares of Brady Corp. (BRC - Free Report) advanced 1.2% after the company delivered fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69.

