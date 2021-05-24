Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 24, 2021

  • Shares of Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) gained 1.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $5.68 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 per share.
     
  • Foot Locker, Inc.’s (FL - Free Report) shares rose 2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share.
     
  • Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) increased 1.9% after it reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.89 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share.
     
  • The Buckle, Inc.’s (BKE - Free Report) shares advanced 1.1% after the company announced first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.

