What's in Store for 360 DigiTech (QFIN) in Q1 Earnings?
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 27, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 360 DigiTech’s first-quarter 2021 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a significant year-over-year growth of more than 100%.The bottom line is expected to have benefited from improvement in operational efficiency and solid cash flow.
Notably, higher facilitation volume, improvement in asset quality and subsequent write-back of the credit risk provisions should have aided the company’s profit margins. A diversified customer base, backed by strategic implementation of plans, might have acted as another tailwind.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for 360 DigiTech this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
360 DigiTech has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise
