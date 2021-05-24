We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PSEG (PEG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
PSEG in Focus
PSEG (PEG - Free Report) is headquartered in Newark, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of 8.1% since the start of the year. The parent company of PSEG Power and Public Service Electric & Gas Co. Is paying out a dividend of $0.51 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.24% compared to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.15% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.3%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.04 is up 4.1% from last year. PSEG has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 4.54%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. PSEG's current payout ratio is 55%. This means it paid out 55% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, PEG expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $3.46 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 0.87%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PEG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).