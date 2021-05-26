We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD - Free Report) focuses on developing military, civil and commercial systems and components for the aerospace and defense industry markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU - Free Report) is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL - Free Report) is a licensed online gambling company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67% downward over the last 30 days.
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE - Free Report) is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP - Free Report) is a downstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.1% downward over the last 30 days.
