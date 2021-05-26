Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD - Free Report) focuses on developing military, civil and commercial systems and components for the aerospace and defense industry markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU - Free Report) is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL - Free Report) is a licensed online gambling company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67% downward over the last 30 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE - Free Report) is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP - Free Report) is a downstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) - free report >>

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) - free report >>

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) - free report >>

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) - free report >>

Bellus Health Inc. (BLU) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical tech-stocks