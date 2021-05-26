Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

GAN Limited (GAN - Free Report) is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC - Free Report) is a digital healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP - Free Report) is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) - free report >>

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) - free report >>

IRHYTHM TECH (IRTC) - free report >>

ALBIREO PHARMA (ALBO) - free report >>

GAN Limited (GAN) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical tech-stocks