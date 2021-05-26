Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 26, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) plummeted 15.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 loss of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.13 per share.
  • Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s (BNR - Free Report) shares fell 1.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 loss of $0.25 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Shares of Viasat, Inc. (VSAT - Free Report) increased 0.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE - Free Report) shares fell 7.5% after the company reported first-quarter loss of $0.72 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of a $0.25 per share.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) - free report >>

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) - free report >>

Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) - free report >>

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks construction tech-stocks