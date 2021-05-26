We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Moves 3.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA - Free Report) shares rallied 3.9% in the last trading session to close at $101.52. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.3% gain over the past four weeks.
The upswing in Endava’s share price can be attributed to its growing expertise in fintech domain, ongoing digital transformation by enterprises, accretive acquisitions and improving economic environment.
Markedly, third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues increased 31.4% year over year to $155 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. Earnings of 47 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.5%.
Price and Consensus
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%. Revenues are expected to be $185.69 million, up 65.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Endava PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DAVA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>