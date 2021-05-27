We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JetBlue (JBLU) to Get New Chief People Officer This June
JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) announced that Laurie Villa will be its Chief People Officer this June onward. Villa will be replacing the long-serving Mike Elliott, who will step down in August after being associated with this Long Island City, NY-based low-cost carrier since 2010.
Notably, Villa is a veteran, having donned various leadership roles for over two decades now. Most recently, she was associated with another low-cost airline Spirit Airlines (SAVE - Free Report) in the capacity of a chief human resources officer for six-and-half years. While with Spirit, she leveraged data and analytics for the betterment of employee and guest experience, strengthening culture and engagement plus bolstering their talent pipeline with a sharp focus on nurturing the soft skills that lay within the company.
In JetBlue, Villa will report directly to CEO Robin Hayes. In her new position, she will oversee employee-related matters including crewmembers and other labor relations. He will also be responsible for talent recruitment and management among other things.
Her appointment at JetBlue comes in at a time when the carrier like other U.S. airlines including Alaska Air Group and Southwest Airlines are seeing an improvement in air-travel demand.
Expressing his pleasure at Villa’s induction, Hayes said, “Laurie has deep knowledge of our industry and a love for the JetBlue brand. I’m confident she’ll be a terrific addition to the senior leadership team and will help inspire our crewmembers as we tackle new challenges in our industry and work to bring greater diversity and equity to JetBlue.”
