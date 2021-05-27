Back to top

Image: Bigstock

1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, FLWS crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, FLWS has gained 27.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider FLWS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch FLWS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


