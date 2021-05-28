We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, US Aerospace & Defense iShares ETF (ITA - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 48.8% from its 52-week low price of $74.39 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
ITA in Focus
The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the U.S. equity market. The ETF charges investors 42 basis points a year in fees (see: all Industrials ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The commercial aviation market has been recovering from the coronavirus-related slump while exposure to the defense sector always gives the Aerospace & Defense sector protection from the downside risks.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, ITA has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
