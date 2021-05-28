Back to top

Company News for May 28, 2021

  • Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) gained 1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 per share.
  • Dollar General Corporation’s (DG - Free Report) shares jumped 2.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.82 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share.
  • Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) jumped 3.8% after it reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 per share.
  • American Woodmark Corporation’s (AMWD - Free Report) plummeted 6.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share.

