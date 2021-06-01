We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE - Free Report) engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC - Free Report) is a cannabis company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI - Free Report) is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Intevac, Inc. (IVAC - Free Report) is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG - Free Report) is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.4% downward over the last 30 days.
