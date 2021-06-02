Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jun 1, 2021

  • The Boeing Co.'s (BA - Free Report) shares slid 1.5% after confirmation from the Federal Aviation Administration about the company's decision to halt deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners.
  • Veeva Systems Inc.'s VEEV shares jumped 10.1% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.
  • Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA surged 5.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.10, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92.
  • Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. OLLI climbed 7.5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.80, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

