We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Inks $1.2B Accord to Acquire Stagecoach
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) has entered into an agreement to acquire Stagecoach Gas Services LLC (Stagecoach). The $1.225-billion deal is likely to consummate in the third quarter of this year, awaiting regulatory approval under Hart-Scott-Rodino.
It is to be noted that Stagecoach is a joint venture between Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED - Free Report) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP - Free Report) . Stagecoach comprises four natural gas storage facilities along with networks of natural gas pipelines – spanning across 185 miles. Importantly, the storage facilities have a total working gas capacity of 41 billion cubic feet, which is FERC-certificated. Moreover, the pipeline networks have several interconnects to major interstate natural gas pipelines that comprise Kinder Morgan’s affiliate Tennessee Gas Pipeline.
The midstream energy firm expects the acquisition to broaden its scope of services by connecting Northeast demand regions with natural gas supply sources. It can be said that the acquisition has placed Kinder Morgan in a position to capitalize on growing natural gas demand, which is a source of clean energy and has long being utilized as a fuel for providing heat and hot water to businesses and homes in the Northeast.
The company expects the acquisition to prove immediately accretive to shareholders.
Antero Midstream Corporation Price
Antero Midstream Corporation price | Antero Midstream Corporation Quote
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Kinder Morgan – a leading North American energy infrastructure firm – currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked player in the energy space is Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Whiting Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>