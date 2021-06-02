Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP - Free Report) owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 68.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX - Free Report) is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY - Free Report) operates as an exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42% downward over the last 30 days.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


