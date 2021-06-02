We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP - Free Report) owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 68.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX - Free Report) is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY - Free Report) operates as an exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42% downward over the last 30 days.
Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.