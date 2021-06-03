We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for ABM Industries (ABM) in Q2 Earnings?
ABM Industries Inc. (ABM - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 8, after market close.
Let’s check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.50 billion, indicating 0.3% year-over-year growth. The expected upside can be attributed to huge demand for disinfection-related work orders and EnhancedClean services in the Business & Industry and Technology & Manufacturing segments.
The consensus mark for earnings stands at 75 cents per share, suggesting 25% growth year on year. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from higher margin improvement in Work Orders and EnhancedClean services as clients continue to incorporate disinfection into their operations. Persistent management of direct labor to align with the operating environment is also an added positive.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ABM Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
ABM Industries has an Earnings ESP of +8.73% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
ABM Industries Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise
ABM Industries Incorporated price-eps-surprise | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote
