New Strong Sell Stocks for June 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN - Free Report) operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB - Free Report) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.5% downward over the last 30 days.

