Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 4, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Ciena Corp.'s (CIEN - Free Report) shares jumped 7.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48.
  • The J. M. Smucker Co.'s (SJM - Free Report) shares gained 1.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.89, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
  • Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP - Free Report) surged 2.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.17, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.
  • Shares of PVH Corp. (PVH - Free Report) rose 1.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.92, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ciena Corporation (CIEN) - free report >>

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) - free report >>

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) - free report >>

PVH Corp. (PVH) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary consumer-staples tech-stocks