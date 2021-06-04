We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Hibbett Sports (HIBB - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Hibbett Sports is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 68.32% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, HIBB has gained about 87.16% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 2.22% on average. This shows that Hibbett Sports is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, HIBB belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.07% this year, meaning that HIBB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
HIBB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.