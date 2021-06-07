We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy ETF (IYE) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 100% from its 52-week low price of $14.52/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
IYE in Focus
This fund offers exposure to U.S. companies that produce and distribute oil and gas. It has key holdings in integrated oil & gas, oil & gas exploration & production, and oil & gas storage & transportation. The fund charges investors 42 basis points a year in fees (see: all the Energy ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The energy sector has been an area to watch out for lately on an oil price surge. Swift global economic recovery and reopening of economies coupled with the optimism over summer demand in the United States are spurring demand for energy. Declining inventories and tightening supplies also added to the strength in the energy market though OPEC continued to ease production cuts gradually.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, IYE has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.
