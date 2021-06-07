Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jun 7, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN - Free Report) rose 1.2% after the company reported that US regulators had authorized a lower-dose and subcutaneous version of its COVID-19 antibody treatment.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc.’s (CHRS - Free Report) shares jumped 1.8% after the company and Junshi Bio jointly disclosed that toripalimab in combination with chemo met primary endpoint as the first-line treatment of metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
  • Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS - Free Report) surged nearly 42% after the company reported results from a study evaluating its Eversense CGM System for up to 180 days.
  • Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s (CGEM - Free Report) shares jumped 11.3% after the company disclosed Phase 1/2a interim data for its Cullinan Pearl's CLN-081 on 20 patients.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - free report >>

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) - free report >>

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) - free report >>

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) - free report >>

Published in

finance