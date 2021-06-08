Back to top

Company News for Jun 8, 2021

  • Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) jumped 10.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 53 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.
  • U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s (USCR - Free Report) shares surged 29.3% after Vulcan announced plans to acquire the company for $74 per share in cash.
  • Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL - Free Report) jumped 28.9% after the company reported that the FDA approved its Biologics License Application for Ryplazim.
  • Biogen Inc.’s (BIIB - Free Report) shares surged 38.3% after the FDA approved its Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab.

