Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jun 10, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of The Lovesac Company (LOVE - Free Report) rose 2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 13 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 55 cents a share.
  • Energous Corporation’s (WATT - Free Report) shares jumped 12.8% after the company and Atomosic Technologies jointly announced they have achieved an interoperability for radio frequency energy harvesting technology.
  • Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG - Free Report) surged nearly 7% after the company announced that it has been awarded $64 million for a 137-megawatt project from a Fortune 100 energy company.
  • Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s (GSL - Free Report) shares jumped 10.7% after the company announced an agreement to acquire 12 containerships for $233.9 million.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) - free report >>

Energous Corporation (WATT) - free report >>

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) - free report >>

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary energy retail transportation