Is Bunge (BG) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Bunge (BG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bunge is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG's full-year earnings has moved 22.85% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BG has gained about 35.39% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 25.16%. This shows that Bunge is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, BG belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.01% so far this year, meaning that BG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
BG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.