Company News for Jun 11, 2021

  • Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) jumped 14% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.’s shares surged 14% after the company highlighted completion of five newly constructed properties.
  • Shares of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA - Free Report) jumped 13.2% after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement to develop and commercialize ensifentrine in Greater China with Nuance Pharma.
  • Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE - Free Report) shares rose 2.2% after a news highlighted that the United States would pay the drugmaker about $3.5 billion for 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, to donate to the 100 lowest income countries.

