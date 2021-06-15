Back to top

Company News for Jun 14, 2021

  • Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX - Free Report) fell nearly 11% after the company stated that it is going to stop developing an experimental drug after it was found unlikely to be effective against AAT Deficiency disease.
  • Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCL - Free Report) shares fell 0.6% after the company stated that two passengers aboard its Celebrity Millennium Cruise ship had tested positive for COVID-19.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL - Free Report) shares rose 0.3% after the company said that it is going to invest $25 million into Vertical Aerospace, a flying taxi startup company.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s (PTGX - Free Report) shares rose 17.1% after the company announced updated results from its ongoing Phase 2 study of rusfertide for polycythemia vera, which is a type of blood cancer, at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress session.

