We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU - Free Report) is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ - Free Report) is a base metals exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.