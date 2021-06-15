Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU - Free Report) is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ - Free Report) is a base metals exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


