Company News for Jun 15, 2021

  • Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE - Free Report) fell 18.8% after the company announced that its CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez have resigned.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG - Free Report) shares fell nearly 4% after the company stated it is recalling some of its Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, and mechanical ventilator devices due to potential toxicity risks arising out of a type of foam used in the devices.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s (AVXL - Free Report) shares rose 35.4% after the company said that its ANAVEX 2-73 and ANAVEX3-71 were featured in a new peer-reviewed publication in the Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets medical journal.
  • Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A - Free Report) shares rose 2.1% following news reports that the company is considering a sale of its shale assets in Texas and the sale could be worth as much as $10 billion.

