We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) closed at $35.06, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 45.62% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from RIOT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 119.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28.75 million, up 1381.96% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $173.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +185.19% and +1334.9%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RIOT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 60.77% lower. RIOT is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RIOT has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.28 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.87, so we one might conclude that RIOT is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RIOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.