New Strong Sell Stocks for June 16th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS - Free Report) offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (WEICY - Free Report) manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 90 days.
