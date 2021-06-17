Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS - Free Report) offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (WEICY - Free Report) manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 90 days.

