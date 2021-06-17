We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons to Add Entergy (ETR) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) is engaged in electric power production and retail distribution of power. The company is focusing on grid upgrades and a steady progress on adding renewable generation to its portfolio.
Let’s check out the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 earnings per share is pegged at $5.96 and $6.30, respectively.
Estimates for 2021 and 2022 have increased 0.33% and 0.15%, respectively, in the past 60 days.
Return on Equity (ROE)
ROE measures a company’s financial performance in relation to stockholders’ equity. At present, Entergy’s ROE for 12 months is 11.3%, higher than the industry average of 9.41%. The company’s better ROE than the industry indicates that it is using funds more efficiently than peers in the same space.
Dividend Yield and Long-Term EPS Growth
Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 3.49%, higher than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.29%. The long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth of the company is currently pegged at 5.10%.
Systematic Investments
Entergy is making investments to add renewable generation to its portfolio. The company expects to make investments of more than 2,500 MWs by the end of 2025. It will also invest $11.6 billion between 2021 and 2023 to add new generation facilities, strengthen its transmission & distribution lines and utility support.
The company is integrating new technology to provide better services to its customers and is focused on generating more electricity from clean energy sources.
Emission Goal
The company aims to invest in more than 5,000 MW of renewables by 2030. It intends to touch net-zero carbon emission to promote clean energy by 2050.
Price Performance
In the past six months, the stock has gained 10.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.6%.
Other Stocks to Consider
Other top-ranked stocks in the same sector include Avista Corporation (AVA - Free Report) , Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE - Free Report) and MGE Energy Inc (MGEE - Free Report) . All stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #2. Avista, Hawaiian & MGE Energy pay regular dividends, ensuring a steady income for investors. The current dividend yield of Avista, Hawaiian & MGE Energy is 3.76%, 3.1% & 1.94%, respectively.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings for Avista, Hawaiian & MGE Energy has moved up 0.95%, 8.8% & 0.34% in the past 60 days, respectively
