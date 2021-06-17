Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 17, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of General Motors Co. (GM - Free Report) rose 1.6% after the company announced that it is going to increase spending to $35 billion through 2025, on electric and autonomous vehicles.
  • Citigroup Inc.’s (C - Free Report) shares dipped 3.2% following news reports that the company warned of rising costs and fall in revenue in second-quarter 2021.
  • Roblox Corp.’s (RBLX - Free Report) shares lost 8% after the company said that its daily active users in May were 43 million, down from 43.3 million reported in April.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) shares gained nearly 1% after the company said that it has committed $300 million for developing 3,000 new affordable homes near public transit in Puget Sound in Washington, Arlington in Virginia, and Nashville.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Citigroup Inc. (C) - free report >>

General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance