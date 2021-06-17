We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company that provides banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC - Free Report) is a customer experience technology and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) operates as a consumer products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.