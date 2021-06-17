Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company that provides banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC - Free Report) is a customer experience technology and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) operates as a consumer products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

alt-energy finance tech-stocks