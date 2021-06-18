We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Why The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Jumped on Thursday
Shares of programmatic advertising company The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) just got a whole lot cheaper. TTD underwent a 10-for-1 stock split, which means shareholders of record will receive an additional 9 shares for every share owned as of June 9. The new shares will be deposited directly into investors’ brokerage accounts, and TTD began trading on a split-adjusted basis today, June 17.
Shareholders have cheered the news since the announcement five weeks ago. TTD has climbed 20% compared to the S&P 500’s 1% gain since. But the split isn’t the only factor driving the stock upwards. Q1 earnings showed strong top- and bottom-line growth, and TTD recently launched operations in India, which presents a huge opportunity to expand its footprint.
Shares closed up 5.3% to $62.14.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>