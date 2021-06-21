Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE - Free Report) is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for building and restoring the world's infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL - Free Report) designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE - Free Report) is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.7% downward over the last 30 days.

