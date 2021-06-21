We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE - Free Report) is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for building and restoring the world's infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL - Free Report) designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS - Free Report) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE - Free Report) is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.7% downward over the last 30 days.
