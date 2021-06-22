We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best ETFs for Long-Term Investors
Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA), a fund giant known mainly for its smart beta strategies, converted four of its tax-managed mutual funds with $28.8 billion of assets into ETFs last week and became one of the top 15 ETF issuers.
More than $1 trillion worth of mutual fund assets could be converted into ETFs in the coming decade, per Bloomberg. Citigroup, which acted as the transfer agent for the conversion, believes that $21 trillion mutual fund industry could consist mostly of ETFs within the next decade.
Over the past decade, we have seen mutual funds losing assets to ETFs as investors prefer ETFs which are generally more tax efficient, cheaper, and easier to trade. US listed ETFs have already gathered more than $450 billion in assets so far this year.
For long-term focused investors, ETFs like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) , Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI - Free Report) , and Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM - Free Report) are very appealing. Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) are the top holdings in these funds. To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.
