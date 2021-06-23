In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Delta (DAL) Looks to Hire Over 1,000 Pilots on Improved Demand
Per a Reuters report, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) plans to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer as air-travel demand continues to improve, especially on the leisure front.
The report stated that Delta’s chief of operations, John Laughter, wrote to operations employees that the carrier expects domestic leisure travel volume to return to pre-pandemic level this month. The airline is also seeing more business customers resuming travel, Laughter added, as stated in the Reuters report.
Given the buoyancy in air-travel demand, Delta expects to generate pre-tax profit in the latter half of 2021, the carrier stated at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference held earlier this month. It also narrowed its pre-tax loss guidance for the second quarter to $1-$1.2 billion compared with $1-$1.5 billion anticipated previously. Further, it improved second-quarter revenue guidance to a decline of 50-52% from the same period in 2019, compared with a drop of 50-55% expected earlier.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price
Delta Air Lines, Inc. price | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
After struggling with a dramatic drop in air-travel demand in 2020, airlines have been seeing uptick in passenger numbers in 2021, thanks to the roll out of coronavirus vaccines. The recovery picked up pace as vaccinations increased and coronavirus-led restrictions eased. In fact, U.S. airlines have witnessed substantial rise in bookings for the summer travel period.
With continued rise in travel demand, other U.S. carriers such as American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) , Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) and United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) also announced plans to resume hiring staff.
Each of the stocks mentioned above carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
