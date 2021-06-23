We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG - Free Report) through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Guild Holdings Company (GHLD - Free Report) provides financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 60 days.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI - Free Report) provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 60 days.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 45.1% downward over the last 60 days.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG - Free Report) is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
