New Strong Sell Stocks for June 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG - Free Report) through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD - Free Report) provides financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 60 days.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI - Free Report) provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 60 days.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 45.1% downward over the last 60 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG - Free Report) is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

