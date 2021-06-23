Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 23, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) gained 9.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 per share.
     
  • GameStop Corp.’s (GME - Free Report) shares jumped 10% after the company announced that it had completed a previously announced sale of 5 million shares to raise $1.126 billion.
     
  • Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM - Free Report) surged 10.3% on reports that the chicken producer has roped in Centerview Partners to advice it on a potential sale and has attracted interest from some suitors, including Continental Grain Co.
     
  • Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG - Free Report) shares soared 14% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 revenues of $71.96 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.13 million. 

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KornFerry International (KFY) - free report >>

GameStop Corp. (GME) - free report >>

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) - free report >>

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) - free report >>

Published in

business-services industrial-products retail