Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 16% downward over the last 30 days.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL - Free Report) designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL - Free Report) is engaged in the production of silver. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.