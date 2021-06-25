Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW - Free Report) is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 16% downward over the last 30 days.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL - Free Report) designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL - Free Report) is engaged in the production of silver. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

agriculture consumer-staples industrial-products medical tech-stocks